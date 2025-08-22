 MLB: Novak Djokovic Delivers Ceremonial First Pitch At Yankee Stadium Ahead Of US Open 2025; Video
As he now shifts focus to the hard courts of Flushing Meadows, Djokovic will look to channel that same energy into what he hopes will be his 25th Grand Slam title. But for one evening in the Bronx, he reminded everyone that greatness isn’t just confined to the sport you’re known for, it’s also in how you embrace the moment.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Image: Novak Djokovic/Instagram

Novak Djokovic added another unique moment to his storied career, this time not on a tennis court but on a baseball field. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Friday, just days ahead of the start of the US Open 2025. His appearance came before the New York Yankees' home game against the Boston Red Sox, and it was a moment that brought together the worlds of tennis and baseball in classic New York fashion.

Djokovic was all smiles as he took the mound. With a playful wind-up and a confident arm, he delivered the pitch to a warm ovation from the Yankee faithful. Though he’s more known for his precise drop shots than fastballs, Djokovic managed a respectable throw, impressing both fans and players alike.

The gesture marked a celebratory kickoff to what could be another memorable US Open for the Serbian icon, who is aiming to extend his dominance on American soil. Djokovic has won the US Open four times, and enters the tournament as one of the top contenders once again.

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Tennis fans were treated to a lighthearted moment as Novak Djokovic made a memorable entrance at the US Open 2025, which kicks off on August 24. The Serbian superstar delighted spectators by dancing his way into the stadium, showcasing his playful side before the serious business of the tournament begins.

Djokovic, a multiple-time US Open champion, has always been known for his incredible skill and mental toughness on court, but this time, he added a dose of fun and charisma. Fans and fellow players were quick to share clips on social media, making the moment one of the viral highlights of the pre-tournament buildup.

The Serbian superstar is expected to be one of the favorites for this year’s US Open, aiming to add another Grand Slam title to his impressive tally. With the tournament just days away, Djokovic’s playful entrance has already set a lively tone, raising excitement among fans for what promises to be a thrilling fortnight of tennis.

