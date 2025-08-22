West Ham United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: What Time Can Premier League Fans Watch The Match In India?

Two teams from London are set to face each other as West Ham hosts Chelsea, with both teams looking for their first win of the new Premier League season.

The Blues (Chelsea) almost lost the match against Crystal Palace, only to be saved by the referee, who cancelled Eberechi Eze's free-kick goal. However, the draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend showed that the team need serious improvement early, if they plan to challenge for the title.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have won five of their last seven matches against West Ham, and if they fail to find the back of the net for a second successive game, it will be the first time in 30 years they have opened a Premier League season without a goal in any of their opening two games.

Graham Potter looks to break the jinx

West Ham, had a miserable start to the campaign after losing 0-3 to newly promoted Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Strikers Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Fullkrug failed to take a shot as opposition defenders kept things tight at the back.

West Ham manager Graham Potter has a huge challenge in his hands, having failed to beat Chelsea in seven previous meetings, even while managing Brighton & Hove Albion.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Live Streaming Details

Which stadium will host West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The London stadium which is the home of West Ham will host Chelsea

What time is the West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League match will start at Saturday, August 23rd at 12:30 AM IST

Which channel will broadcast the West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League match?

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League match.

Where to live stream the West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League match?

JioHotstar will live-stream the West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League match