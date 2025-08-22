 NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Championship Match In India?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Championship Match In India?

NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Championship Match In India?

Fans can expect a thrilling contest as both teams fight to win one of India's oldest and most prestigious football tournaments.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Image: Durand Cup/X

The grand final of the Durand Cup 2025 will see NorthEast United FC take on Diamond Harbour FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 23 at 5:30 PM. It promises to be an exciting clash between a strong ISL side and a rising club.

NorthEast United FC are the defending champions and have looked solid throughout the tournament. They reached the final after a 1–0 win over Shillong Lajong in the semifinals. With experienced players and a balanced squad, they’ll be aiming to lift the trophy once again.

Read Also
Manchester United Unveil New Signings Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha & Benjamin Sesko To Roaring Old...
article-image
Read Also
Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Mikel Kortazar Scores Stunning Bicycle Kick For Diamond Harbour FC...
article-image

Diamond Harbour FC, on the other hand, are the surprise package of the tournament. This is their first-ever Durand Cup, and they’ve already made history by reaching the final. They shocked East Bengal 2–1 in the semifinal, thanks to goals from Mikel Idiakez and Joby Justin. The team, only formed a few years ago, has quickly made its mark in Indian football.

The match will be a battle between experience and momentum. NorthEast United will count on their top scorer Alaaeddine Ajaraie, while Diamond Harbour will hope their dream run continues.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Residents, Environmentalists Object To NMMC's Draft Development Plan Over Wetland And Water Body Protection
Navi Mumbai News: Residents, Environmentalists Object To NMMC's Draft Development Plan Over Wetland And Water Body Protection
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Demands Mandatory Fare Meters In Ambulances To Stop Overcharging
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Demands Mandatory Fare Meters In Ambulances To Stop Overcharging
Famine Confirmed In Gaza City As UN Warns Of Worsening Crisis
Famine Confirmed In Gaza City As UN Warns Of Worsening Crisis
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report

Fans can expect a thrilling contest as both teams fight to win one of India's oldest and most prestigious football tournaments.

When and where to watch the much-anticipated NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final match in India?

The Durand Cup 2025 final match between NorthEast United FC and Diamond Harbour FC will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 23, starting at 5:30 PM.

The match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST and shall be live streamed on Sony LIV App in India. The telecast of the same will be in Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri...

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri...

Scary Moment! Wiaan Mulder Nearly Suffers Tragic Injury After Nasty Fall During AUS Vs SA 2nd ODI...

Scary Moment! Wiaan Mulder Nearly Suffers Tragic Injury After Nasty Fall During AUS Vs SA 2nd ODI...

NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final, Live Streaming: When & Where To...

NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final, Live Streaming: When & Where To...

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12: U Mumba CEO Suhail Chandhok Feels Team Unity The Biggest Asset...

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12: U Mumba CEO Suhail Chandhok Feels Team Unity The Biggest Asset...

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Replaces Bengaluru With Navi Mumbai In List Of Host Venues

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Replaces Bengaluru With Navi Mumbai In List Of Host Venues