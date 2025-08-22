ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Replaces Bengaluru With Navi Mumbai In List Of Host Venues

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai |

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has selected Navi Mumbai to replace Bengaluru as the fifth venue for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup starting September 30 due to the unavailability of the Chinnaswamy Stadium because of 'unforeseen circumstances'.

The quadrennial showpiece which is returning to India after a gap of 12 years will begin on September 30th in Guwahati and will culminate with the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, unless Pakistan qualify for the summit clash in which case Colombo will host the game.

Bengaluru's famed Chinnaswamy Stadium was the original host for the opening fixture and final apart from three league games but the tragic stampede on June 4 during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebrations saw the stadium come under scrutiny.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) eventually instructed the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to get the requisite security clearances from Karnataka government within a stipulated timeframe which they were unable to do so.

As per an inquiry, the design and structure of the Chinnaswamy Stadium was found to be unsuitable and unsafe for mass gatherings.

As per ICC rules, a month prior to any ICC event the hosting venue must be handed over to them for preparations and arrangements for matches.

The Greenfield Stadium in Kariyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram was also being considered initially but the ICC eventually zeroed in on Navi Mumbai for the matches.

As per the new schedule, Navi Mumbai will now host matches on October 23rd where India will play against New Zealand. Thereafter, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will lock horns with Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai on October 26.

Action in Navi Mumbai will then take place on October 30 in the second semifinal and ultimately the final in all likelihood on November 2, if Pakistan does not make it.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed his satisfaction with the development.

"Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women's cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women's Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years," Shah said.

Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam and Colombo are the other venues for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup apart from Navi Mumbai.

Colombo has been chosen as a neutral venue for the all of Pakistan's matches including the one between the arch-rivals on October 5th with the two teams deciding to not play against each other in their respective countries.