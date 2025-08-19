ICC Women's World Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad, Harmanpreet Kaur Set To Lead; Shafali Verma Left Out

Image: BCCI/X

Top order batter Pratika Rawal and pacer Renuka Thakur were picked in India's squad for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup at home after the selection committee meeting on Tuesday. The team, to be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will start its again against Sri Lanka on September 30 when the tournament commences. Rawal made it to the squad in place of the aggressive Shafali Verma who was left out. The selectors also announced the squad for the three ODIs against Australia that precede the World Cup. The series begins on September 14.

Amanjot Kaur has been given more time to get back to full fitness ahead of the World Cup while Sayali Satghare would be taking her spot for the ODIs against Australia prior to the mega event. "She's one of the important players, she's at (the) COE, working on a few small niggles. We've rested her for the Australia series so that she can fully be available for the World Cup," skipper Harmanpreet said. India have never won an ICC title and with the global event being held at home, Harmanpreet and Co would be eager to lift the spoils.

Chief selector Neetu David and Harmanpreet addressed the press conference at the Cricket Centre after selecting the squad for the mega event and Australia ODIs.

Although Shafali was omitted from the squad, David felt she was definitely on the radar with the future in mind. "Shafali is in our system, we have our eye on her and the more she plays she will be able to serve India in the future in ODIs," said David. "Shafali played the Australia A series. She's in the system, it is not like that she's not. We've got our eyes on her. Hope she plays a lot more and garners experience, it'll help serve India in the 50-overs format in the future. We want a long career from Shafali," she added.

The chief selector also felt the fit-again Renuka would be a key asset for India at the World Cup. "Renuka has always been a precious player, she had some niggles but she is available now. She is our main player for this World Cup."

The 22-year-old pacer Kranti Gaud, who took a six-wicket haul in an ODI on the recent tour of England, also found a place in the World Cup squad. The chosen spinners include Sree Charani, Sneha Rana, Radha Yadav and veteran Deepti Sharma.