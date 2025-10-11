'Bad Call From Yashasvi Jaiswal': Indian Legend Defends Shubman Gill After Disastrous Mix-up On Day 2 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test; Video

Yashasvi Jaiswal was run-out for 175. | (Credits: X)

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble felt the call from Yashasvi Jaiswal was a wrong one as he reflected on his run-out on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. Kumble stated that Jaiswal wouldn't have even made it to the non-striker's end, given how firm was the left-hander's drive.

The dismissal occurred in the 92nd over of the innings sent down by Jayden Seales. Jaiswal, who was on 175, drove to mid-off and called quickly for a single. Although the left-handed batter came down the track quickly, Gill did not commit to it. With the throw from Tagenarine Chanderpaul almost perfect to Tevlin Imlach, he came forward and broke the stumps. The 23-year-old exchanged some words with Gill before trudging off the field.

Speaking on Star Sports during Lunch on Day 2, Kumble stated:

"That's something we never even expected. We didn't even think that someone like Jaiswal would make that mistake. I thought perhaps he played that shot really too well and maybe thought he was beating the fielder to his right or left and probably went with the flow. I know it was his call but I don't think he would've made it to the non-striker's end because it went straight to the mid-off fielder. There was absolutely no chance."

The 132-Test veteran went on to claim that Jaiswal didn't look as much in control as he appeared to on Day 1.

"The only doubt was whether the keeper took the bails off. Was the ball in his hand or did it pop out before? But the umpire didn't have any doubt even referring to the third umpire. That too me was a bit of a surprise but in the end, it was a bad call from Jaiswal. I thought he was set for a long, long innings. His approach was slightly different. I thought he would go back to his yesterday morning's first session approach but he was more into the groove of how he sort of left off las evening. That to me, was a bit of a surprise."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shubman Gill declares Team India's innings after notching up his tenth ton

Meanwhile, the home side has declared their innings at 518/5, immediately after Dhruv Jurel's dismissal on 44. Gill remained unbeaten at 129.

West Indies have a steep task ahead of them, given they managed only 308 runs across both innings in the first Test in Ahmedabad. They will be keen to make use of a decent pitch in Delhi and score runs.