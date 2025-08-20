 Are Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Retiring? Massive Rumours Spark Among Fans After Their Missing Names From Latest ICC ODI Rankings
Retirement rumours of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been doing rounds over social media after both their names were mysteriously not seen in the latest rankings. A picture of the same has been surfacing on social media where the batting stalwarts' names are no longer appearing in the ODI batting rankings list.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | Credits: X

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted Sharing Candid Moments With Locals During London Stroll;...
article-image

According to the updated rankings on August 13, Rohit Sharma had taken over Babar Azam in the ODI batting standings, while Shubman Gill had surged to No.1. Kohli, meanwhile, retained his 4th spot. However, the latest rankings shows that both Rohit and Kohli are not in the list, sparking speculations about their retirement. ODI is the only international format where the prolific batting duo are active, having retired from Tests and T20Is

Latest ICC rankings.

Latest ICC rankings. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Below are some of the netizens' reactions to the development:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma next slated to play for India during the Australia tour

The next commitments for both Rohit and Kohli are scheduled to be in Australia in October 2025 where India are slated to play three ODIs and five T20Is. According to latest reports, the BCCI wanted the prolific batting pair to play in the forthcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy to stay in contention to play in the 2027 World Cup. Hence, rumours did rounds that both might retire after the Australia tour.

Nevertheless, another report claimed that the BCCI is in no hurry to take a call on their future. Furthermore, reports have stated that Rohit and Kohli wish to retire from international cricket after lifting the Men in Blue to another World Cup glory in 2027 after agonizingly missing out on it in 2023.

They had also announced their retirements from Test cricket all of a sudden in May 2025 via Instagram. Calling it quits from ODIs will leave India massively short in experience. Rohit and Kohli have amassed 25349 ODI runs combined in 575 matches.

