Jaswinder Bhalla Death: Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Pay Tribute To Veteran Punjabi Comedian

Image: Harbhajan Singh/ANI/X

Jaswinder Bhalla, known for playing Advocate Dhillon in the Punjabi film franchise Carry On Jatta, passed away at the age of 65 in the early hours of Friday in Mohali. Cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan paid tribute to the late veteran Punjabi actor

Cricketers pay respect to Jaswinder Bhalla

Cause of Jaswinder Bhalla's death

According to New 18 report, citing BBC Punjabi, Bhalla suffered a brain stroke on Wednesday evening. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where doctors revealed that the actor had also lost a significant amount of blood. Bhalla then breathed his last in the wee hours of Friday. Jaswinder Bhalla’s last rites will be held on August 23 at noon at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.



About Jaswinder Bhalla

Born on February 4, 1960, in Punjab, Bhalla made a name for himself in stage and television before going on to make his name in cinema. The late actor did his Master of Science at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, where he also went on to serve as a faculty member. He retired in 2020 as professor and head of the Department of Extension Education.

He began his acting journey with comedies such as Dulha Bhatti, and even worked in Jaspal Bhatti's Hindi-language comedy, Mahaul Theek Hai in 1999.

Some of his most notable films include Mel Karade Rabba, Jatt & Juliet, Carry On Jatta, Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua, Band Baaje, Sardaar Ji, Vadhayiyaan Ji Vadhayiyaan, Ashke, Munde Kamaal De and Zind Jaan among many others

Bhalla leaves behind his wife Parmdeep and son, Pukhraj is also an actor who has worked in Punjabi films and shows like Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree, Harjeeta, Afsar, Vaisakhi List, Stupid 7, and more.