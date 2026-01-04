 VIDEO: Cricket Australia Honour First Responders Of Bondi Beach Shooting With Emotional Guard Of Honour In Sydney
Ahead of play on Day 1 of the AUS vs ENG Ashes 5th Test, Cricket Australia honoured the first responders of the Bondi Beach Shooting. Medical professionals, security personnel and civilians involved were given an emotional guard of honour at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the packed stadium giving them a standing ovation.

Sreehari Menon Sunday, January 04, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
Cricket Australia paid a rich tribute to the first responders of the Bondi Beach shooting ahead of the AUS vs ENG 5th Ashes Test on Sunday. Played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, both England and Australia gathered to give a guard of honour to emergency service personnel and members of the public who responded during the horrific mass shooting.

The stadium announcer revealed their names as they made their way into the middle and the group included healthcare, security and common folk who responded in the time of crisis. The SCG was at a full house and gave a rousing reception. The loudest was reserved for Ahmed al Ahmed, who ran towards one of the attackers and wrestled the gun from him.

15 people lost their lives after two gunmen open fired on at Bondi Beach in Sydney last month. Given the events, heightened security was in place for the 5th Test at the venue. As per Fox Sports, uniformed and mounted police along with public order and riot squad officers were patrolling the venue.

“What an emotional ceremony and a standing ovation that you can imagine could have gone on and on and on. A fine tribute to the first responders, the heroes of the tragic events that transpired in Bondi. They are heroes of the nation,” Former Australia keeper Adam Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

As for the Test match, England won the toss and opted to bat first. Harry Brook and Joe Root slammed half-centuries to fire the visitors in control before rain stopped play in the final session of the day. Australia already have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the Ashes, retaining the urn.

