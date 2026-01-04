'Volcanoes, Glaciers And Average Cricketers..': Cricket Iceland Takes A Dig After USA - Venezuela Airstrikes

A major military operation by the United States government in Venezuela has taken the world by storm. President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were reportedly captured by US forces late on Saturday night. US President Donald Trump claimed that United States will now officially run Venezuela.

Diffusing the grim news was cricket Iceland on social media. The X handle is known for its witty remarks in line with the current events of the world. It claimed that while Venezuela had oil sources, Iceland were comparatively safer due to the presence of volcanoes.

"Venezuela has oil. Greenland has rare Earth minerals. Luckily Iceland has only volcanoes, glaciers, and very average cricketers," Iceland cricket posted on X

Cricket Iceland have not shied away from posting their take on political and other trending topics. Earlier this month, the account joked that when they take over the United Nations, they would make cricket accessible to watch and play.

India Issues Travel Advisory For Venezuela After US Military Operation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday issued a fresh travel advisory for Venezuela amid rapidly changing security conditions in the country. The government has strongly advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela and asked those already there to remain extremely cautious and limit their movement.

MEA said that Indians currently in Venezuela should stay indoors as much as possible and remain in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Caracas. Citizens have been asked to register their details with the embassy and use the emergency contact numbers and email provided for any urgent assistance.

The advisory comes in the wake of a major military operation carried out by the United States earlier on January 3. During the operation, US forces launched airstrikes at multiple locations in and around Caracas, leading to loud explosions and widespread power outages.