 Newcastle vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Premier League Match Amid Alexander Isak's Transfer Saga
The Swedish striker, who has been strongly linked with Premier League champions, was left out of the opening match at Aston Villa and is likely to remain absent for the first home match against the Reds.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Image: Newcastle/Liverpool/X

Newcastle welcome Liverpool to St James' Park for a high-profile Premier League clash. Both teams have been in the news during the summer transfer window over Alexander Isak's transfer. The Swedish striker, who has been strongly linked with Premier League champions, was left out of the opening match at Aston Villa and is likely to remain absent for the first home match of the season against the Reds.

In Isak's absence, Newcastle were held to 0-0 draw by Aston Villa, who were down to 10 men. Newcastle attempted 16 shots and dominated possession, but failed to break the deadlock.

Liverpool, on the other hand, kicked off their season in style with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth at Anfield. New signings Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike both scored on debut, with Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah also getting on the scoresheet.

However, Frimpong is set to miss the trip to Newcastle with a hamstring injury, leaving Liverpool short at right-back until after the upcoming international break.

Liverpool have enjoyed a strong record at St. James’ Park, remaining undefeated in Tyneside since 2015. That streak gives them the edge going into this game, despite Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final victory over them last season

Liverpool vs Newcastle Live Streaming details

Which channel will broadcast Liverpool vs Newcastle Premier League match?

Star ports network will broadcast Liverpool vs Newcastle match which will be held at St James' Park.

Whic OTT platform will live stream Liverpool vs Newcastle Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle premier League match will be shown on Jiohotstar app and website

