Adorable! Young Fan Tries To Catch Novak Djokovic's Attention Amid US Open 2025 Match, Tennis Star Later Kisses Him On Forehead; Videos

Novak Djokovic meets young fan. | (Credits: X)

A young fan was adorably seen calling Novak Djokovic when the Serbian Tennis star was seemingly having a conversation with the umpire amid his US Open 2025 game. In a video shared by US Open's official handle on X, the young boy was calling Djokovic to catch his attention. Although the veteran couldn't respond then, he met him later, kissing him on the forehead.

Djokovic progressed to the second round of the Grand Slam event by defeating American teenager Learner Tien 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 6-2. The 38-year-old already has 24 grand slams under his belt and a 25th has been eluding him for some time now, suffering semi-final defeats at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Watch the below video of the young fan trying to catch Djokovic's attention:

Below is the video of the Serbian star meeting the same fan later:

"I haven't played an official match in six weeks" - Novak Djokovic

The Serbian star revealed after the match that it was about surviving in the second set after winning the first comfortably and felt winning key moments went a long way. Djokovic said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"I don't have any injury or anything. I just struggled a lot to stay in long exchanges and recover after points. I haven't played an official match in six weeks. I had to deliver my A-game, which I think I did in the first set. In the second, particularly, it was surviving on the court. In the important moments I just put one ball more in the court than he did."

Although the 38-year-old had expressed his wish to return for Wimbledon next year, the ongoing grand slam could the last of his career. Hence, he would want to snaffle his 25th slam.