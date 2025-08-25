₹107 Crore: Michael Jordan–Kobe Bryant Signed Basketball Card Sold For Record Amount

Image: X

A basketball trading card with signatures of NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant has become the most expensive sports trading card ever sold, fetching a record ₹107 crore (approx $12.9 million) at auction. The 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman card features images of the two stars, as well as their signatures and NBA logo patches from their jerseys.

The sale closed on August 24, widely known in the basketball world as Mamba Day, honoring Bryant’s numbers 8 and 24. It had remained with its previous owner for over a decade.

Jordan–Bryant Card sold for record amount

The card was initially expected to fetch at least ₹49 crore ($6 million), however, it surpassed all expectations, attracting 82 bids and more than doubling its estimate. The winning bid surpassed the previous record held by the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card, which was sold for ₹104 crore ($12.6 million) in August 2022.

The Jordan-Bryant card now ranks as the second most expensive sports collectible overall, behind Babe Ruth’s 1932 “called shot” World Series jersey, which was sold for ₹201 crore ($24.12 million) in August 2024. Chris Ivy, Director of Sports Auctions at Heritage, described the card as "the pinnacle for modern card collectors." Speaking to ESPN he said, "Another one can’t be created. It has always been seen as the holy grail by modern basketball collectors."

About dual NBA Logo Autographs card

The “Dual NBA Logo Autographs” series, was produced by trading card company Upper Deck between 2004 and 2009, which features some of basketball’s biggest stars sharing the same card.

Each card was released in limited editions of one, with Jordan appearing eight times – paired with the likes of LeBron James and Scottie Pippen – and Bryant featuring in 11.

About Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest NBA player of all time, with six NBA titles for the Chicago Bulls (1991–1998). Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2020, was an NBA icon, winning five titles with the LA Lakers (1996–2016).