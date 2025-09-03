 Priya Prakash Varrier Seen As Junior Artist In Param Sundari? Viral Video Leaves Netizens Shocked - Watch
Priya Prakash Varrier Seen As Junior Artist In Param Sundari? Viral Video Leaves Netizens Shocked - Watch

A scene from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari has gone viral on social media, and netizens are claiming that the viral wink girl, Priya Prakash Varrier, is seen as a junior artist in the film. While it is not yet confirmed whether it is Priya or some other actress, netizens are quite shocked. Till now, Priya has not yet shared any statement or clarification about it.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
Param Sundari Poster / Priya Prakash Varrier: Reddit

The viral wink girl, Priya Prakash Varrier, is a famous name down South. But, the audience is claiming that they spotted her as a junior artist in Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari. A video has been shared by a Reddit user in which we can see an actress walking in the crowd behind Sidharth and Janhvi, and netizens are claiming that she is Priya.

The video has left netizens shocked as they didn't expect Priya to do a film as a junior artist. In fact, some feel that she would have been a better choice to play the lead role than Janhvi Kapoor.

A netizen commented, "I think Priya or Anaswara would have been their closest select because of them doing a bollywood movie. I just hope she got some dialogues! (sic)."

Another Reddit user wrote, "She's just there in the above scene. No dialogues. Basically two seconds (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Circle of life, she was actually a sidekick in 'oru adaar love'. I think she may have a few dialogues in the movie, which was cut during editing (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Priya has not shared any statement or clarification about it.

Meanwhile, Param Sundari has been doing reasonably well at the box office. In five days, the movie has collected Rs. 34.25 crore in India. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore, so the film needs to continue to do well at the box office in the coming days.

The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Param Sundari is visually a very sundar film. But, not-so-great performances and cliches just ruin this rom-com."

