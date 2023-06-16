Twitter User Compares Maha CM Shinde With A Vanar Sena Character From Adipurush, Thane Police Responds

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, was released in theatres amid much fanfare on June 16. The mythological epic has received mixed reviews from film critics as well as the audience.

A section of social media users trolled the makers of Adipurush for the film's poor VFX and also pointed out the cringeworthy dialogues. Netizens have also flooded social media platforms with hilarious memes.

Netizen compares Vanar Sena character with Maha CM

Hours after the film released, a Twitter user compared Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with a Vanar Sena character from Adipurush. The user shared a collage featuring the CM's photo and a still of a character from the film.

Along with the picture, the user wrote, "Didn't know Eknath Shinde was in Adipurush," and also tagged the official Twitter handle of the CM.

Soon after the tweet went viral, the official handle of Thane City Police took cognizance and replied, "Please share your contact no via DM."

The user had no idea why Thane police reached out to him and he replied, "Why sir what's the matter?" Later, the official handle of Thane Police wrote, "Please call this number- 9969365100."

The tweet has not been deleted yet and it has garnered over 3,300 likes. It has received mixed reactions from other users.

While some criticised the user for the comparison tweet, others stated that it was done just for fun and was not 'derogatory'.

Here's how users reacted:

It may be noted that Thane is the home turf of CM Eknath Shinde, who represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in the district.

Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. It is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

Several cinema halls were rendered houseful from the first show itself and fans were seen celebrating the film's release with dhol, firecrackers, and massive celebrations.

Cutouts of Prabhas as Lord Ram were erected by his fans and decorated with garlands. The makers also reserved a special seat for Lord Hanuman in cinema halls.

The film is said to be made on a whopping budget of over Rs 500 crore and as per early estimates, the box office collection on its first day is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.