Controversial Dialogues In Adipurush Will Be Amended In A Week, Informs Writer Manoj Muntashir After Facing Flak

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir has said that some of the dialogues in the recently released film will be changed in the next few days. Directed by Om Raut and starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas, the film hit the big screens on June 16. However, it was criticised and trolled for its 'cringeworthy' dialogues.

On Sunday, write Manoj Muntashir shared a lengthy post on Twitter and stated that the makers of Adipurush have decided to change the controversial dialogues that hurt the sentiments of the audience.

In his tweet, he mentioned that he wrote nearly 4,000 lines in Adipurush, however, he was brutally trolled for only five dialogues in the film. He added that he does not understand why he did not receive praises for the other dialogues he penned and expressed disappointment over being tagged as 'Sanatan Drohi'.

Full text of Muntashir's latest tweet

The first lesson one can learn from Ramkatha is to respect every emotion. Right or wrong, time changes, feeling remains. I wrote dialogues of more than 4000 lines in Adipurush, some sentiments got hurt on 5 lines. In those 100s of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, praise was also to be received for her, which I don't know why I did not get.

My own brothers wrote indecent words for me on social media. The same for whose respected mothers I read poems many times on TV, addressed my own mother with indecent words.

I kept thinking, there can be differences, but why did my brothers suddenly get so bitter that they forgot to see Shri Ram who considered every mother as his mother. Sitting at the feet of Shabri, as if sitting at the feet of Kaushalya.

It is possible that in a 3-hour film, I have written something different from your imagination for 3 minutes, but I could not know why you were in such a hurry to write Sanatan-Drohi on my forehead.

Have you not heard the song 'Jai Shri Ram', Didn't hear 'Shivoham', Haven't heard 'Ram Siya Ram'? These praises of Sanatan in Adipurush are also born from my pen. I have also written 'Teri Mitti' and 'Desh Mere'.

I have no complaint with you, you were, are and will be my own. If we stand against each other, Sanatan will lose. We have created Adipurush for Sanatan Seva, which you are seeing in large numbers and I am sure you will see in future as well.

Why this post? Because for me there is nothing greater than your feeling. I can give countless arguments in favor of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, We'll revise them, and they'll be added to the film this week.

Netizens slam makers of Adipurush

Adipurush released amid much fanfare across the country on June 16. The film received mixed reviews from critics and fans upon its release.

A section of social media users trolled the makers of Adipurush for the film's poor VFX and also pointed out how cringeworthy the dialogues are.

The film stars Vatsal Sheth as Ravan's son Indrajeet and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. As Ravan’s men capture Hanuman and bring him to the king of Lanka, he orders that Hanuman’s tail be set ablaze as punishment.

In one of the scenes, Indrajeet asks Hanuman, "Jali kya," and Hanuman responds, "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka... jalegi bhi tere baap ki."

While some social media users felt it was inappropriate, others said it did not fit the genre of the film. Some also asked to boycott the film. Several netizens also slammed writer Manoj Muntashir for the dialogues.