Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Film Enters ₹200 Crore Club Despite Criticism And Trolling

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, opened with a bang at the box office as it earned Rs 140 crore worldwide. According to several media reports and trade analysts, the film has entered Rs 200 crore club within two days of its release.

The film's release was celebrated with great pomp and show in several parts of the country, and the excitement sure does reflect in the box office collection. However, Adipurush also faced criticism and trolling for its 'cringeworthy' dialogues and 'poor VFX'.

The film, reportedly made at a whopping budget of over Rs 500 crore, has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

Adipurush box office collection day 2

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Adipurush has done well both in Hindi and Telugu. It is eyeing a strong Sunday after crossing the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

Adipurush has performed well at the Hindi box office with earnings of Rs 37 crore across two days. The second-day gross in the Telugu states for Adipurush reached Rs 26 crore.

With that, the film has joined the ranks of films like 'War', 'Pathaan', and 'Brahmastra', which are some of the biggest openers of all time.

Given the hype and advance bookings of 'Adipurush', the film is expected to witness a record-breaking weekend, and it might come as a respite to the makers given the staggering amount at which the project has been mounted on.

Adipurush controversy

'Adipurush' has been mired in controversies since before the film's release, and now that it is finally out in the theatres for the audiences to watch, it has sparked an even bigger debate.

Several political leaders and Hindu organisations have slammed the makers, accusing them of misrepresentation of the Ramayana, and for performing poorly on the visual effects and dialogues front.

A PIL has also been filed in the Delhi High Court for portraying Ravan and Hanuman in an inappropriate manner.

Not just that, but makers have also been accused of offering money to netizens in exchange for taking down their negative reviews and sharing positive feedback about the film.