 "Adipurush Is Insult To Lord Ram," MP Minister's Son Demands Ban After He Returns Disappointed From Theatre
Akash Rajput said Adipurush has done character assassination of Lord Ram and the movie’s dialogues have no standard.

Saturday, June 17, 2023
MP Minister's Son Goes To Watch Adipurush With Much Fanfare, Returns Disappointed; Demands Ban On Movie | Twitter

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Terming Adipurush as "vulgar and insult to Lord Rama", the son of state transport minister Govind Singh Rajput has sought a ban on the movie.

Akash Rajput said that he will write a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan requesting a ban on the movie.

According to a ETV Bharat report, Akash went to watch the first day first show of the movie with much fanfare, accompanied by a bike rally, on Friday, but returned disappointed. 

Akash called the movie "vulgar and an insult to Lord Ram". He further said that the movie has done character assassination of Lord Ram and the movie’s dialogues have no standard. 

“Lord Ram is ‘Maryada Purushottam’ but the movie has paid no attention to his character. Goddess Sita’s  clothes are also not appropriate. Instead, the movie has glorified Ravan who was a sinner. They have made fun of our God in the name of a movie. We will not tolerate this,” he said.

Akash has also appealed to the youth to peacefully boycott the movie.

