MP Horror: Man Sodomises 8-Year-Old Nephew In Gwalior, Drowns Him To Death & Misleads With Kidnapping Story

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a frightening incident, a man allegedly sodomised his 8-year-old nephew, killed him by forcefully immersing his head in the pond in Bijauli and buried the body.

He further sent fake ransom messages to the kid's father to avoid suspicion on him and make it appear like a kidnapping case.

The accused was arrested on Saturday morning.

According to information, 8-year-old hailed under Bijauli police station jurisdiction. The child went missing on May 31 while playing outside his home in the afternoon. Later, the family informed the police and a missing report was filed.

After 17 days of investigation, police found his uncle had bad eyes on his nephew. When he saw the kid playing, he took him to jungle on pretext of chocolates and sexually abused him.

As the child threatened him that he will complain about the incident to his parents, he forcefully immersed the kid's head in a pond till he died. The accused then buried his body into a ditch and filled it with soil.

The accused then returned home and saw everyone is looking for the kid. He, too, pretended to help them so to avoid any suspicion on him. He even sent ransom calls and texts to the victim's father to make it look like a case of kidnapping.

During investigation, police found that those messages were being sent by his uncle. The accused was arrested near Bijasan Mata Mandir. Forensic team also found the kid's skeleton in Aroli jungle which is sent to post-mortem house.

