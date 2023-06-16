Madhya Pradesh: Minor Commits Suicide In Jharda

Representative Image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl hanged herself in the backyard of her house in Nai Abadi of Jharda in Mahidpur on Friday.

Girl’s father told police that they had gone for work along with her. However, she returned home before them.

On returning to house with his wife, they found the door to backyard locked. After getting no response, they broke the door and found their daughter hanging from the ceiling of the backyard. Later, the police were informed.

Jharda police station assistant sub-inspector Rakesh Medha said that the incident took place at around 3pm. The reason behind the suicide was unknown. A case was registered and an investigation was started.

Mental Health Helplines | File

