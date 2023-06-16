 Adipurush Day-1: Special VFX Fail To Draw Crowd In Indore As Only 1 Out Of 4 Screens Go Full
The film is being premiered on 125 screens in Indore, where a few of the multiplexes have a crowd attending the movie, says Basant Laddha, film distributor.

Friday, June 16, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Contrary to the expectations, the much-awaited 'Adipurush' received a tepid response in Indore on Day-1 of its release on Friday.

Heavy on VFX, the film depicts a modern-age ‘Ramayana’, and was made with a budget of Rs 500 crore. However, neither the graphics nor the characters seem to pull the Indoreans to the theatres.

The theatres were expected to go houseful, rather, small crowd was observed only at a few multiplexes. Theatre owners refused heavy pre-bookings.

“The film is being premiered on 125 screens in Indore, where a few of the multiplexes have a crowd attending the movie. Only 1 out of 4 shows can be said to have full efficiency. The movie is unable to get single screen audience,” said Basant Laddha, film distributor.

“It is a one-time watch. I expected the film to be the mystical Ramayana tale, however, it wasn't like that. Also, I didn’t like much of the VFX. Overall, the movie is good, but I expected better” said Kanchi Jagati, a student.  

On the contrary, a group of friends at phoenix citadel mall told Free Press that the movie was parred expectations and a must-watch.

Difference of opinion over the film continues as a debate is sparked between the audience about the dialogue and VFX. The film was voted a must-watch by middle age people, while youths came out with a little disappointment.

The tickets are still available for the recent shows that are lined up. Laddha informed Free Press that the film might earn above a lakh.

