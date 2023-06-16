Adipurush: Bhopalites Give Mixed Reactions; Some Call It Average, Others Label Dialogues As 'Epic Disappointment'

A still from Adipurush | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of its release, Bhopal audiences showed mixed reactions to the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush with some calling it average and tolerable, to others even labelling it an ‘epic disappointment’.

"The most disappointing part about the movie was its dialogues; it was nearly disrespectful," Niharika Sharma said.

Despite the average reviews, people were enthusiastic about watching the movie. They were seen chanting Jai Shri Ram. Some of them said, "We were here to relive Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, but this movie didn’t do justice to the great mythological story of the Ramayana."

Yogeesh Sangulle said, "Everything from casting to costume, from art direction to dialogues, was bad. The only good thing was the background music and songs of the movie."

Adarsh Shukla said, "After watching Adipurush, I have gained respect for the dialogue writers of Brahmastra. The old version of the Ramayana had sophisticated dialogues, even when they were used to express anger; here everything felt disappointing."

Kids watch Adipurush dressed as Lord Hanuman

On the other hand, kids, along with Sindhu Sena, reached the theatres dressed up as Lord Hanuman and other Ramayan characters to watch the movie.

Adipurush was released on Friday in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The mythological drama is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana. In the film, helmed by Om Raut, Prabhas plays Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon stars as Sita, Sunny Singh is Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Ravan.