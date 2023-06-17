MP: Father-Son Dead After Their SUV Rams Truck Near Guna Dhaba

From the accident site |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo allegedly died after a speeding SUV rammed into truck parked near a dhaba in Dharnavada police station area--20 km from Guna district. on Saturday morning.

While three other members of the family are injured.

Family Was Returning From Kanpur

The family hails from Ujjain and went to Kanpur for some work. On their way back to home, their

While returning, their SUV rammed lost control and rammed into a truck. The deceased were identified as Subhash Saluja (son) and Harish Saluja (father). While Krishna Saluja, Harish Saluja and Pawan Saluja are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.