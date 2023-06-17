 MP: Father-Son Dead After Their SUV Rams Truck Near Guna Dhaba
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Father-Son Dead After Their SUV Rams Truck Near Guna Dhaba

MP: Father-Son Dead After Their SUV Rams Truck Near Guna Dhaba

While three other members of the family are injured.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
From the accident site |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo allegedly died after a speeding SUV rammed into truck parked near a dhaba in Dharnavada police station area--20 km from Guna district. on Saturday morning.

While three other members of the family are injured.

Read Also
3 killed, 7 injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Morena
article-image

Family Was Returning From Kanpur

The family hails from Ujjain and went to Kanpur for some work. On their way back to home, their

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Sex Racket Busted, Six Arrested In Chhatarpur
article-image

While returning, their SUV rammed lost control and rammed into a truck. The deceased were identified as Subhash Saluja (son) and Harish Saluja (father). While Krishna Saluja, Harish Saluja and Pawan Saluja are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Father-Son Dead After Their SUV Rams Truck Near Guna Dhaba

MP: Father-Son Dead After Their SUV Rams Truck Near Guna Dhaba

3 killed, 7 injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Morena

3 killed, 7 injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Morena

Indore: Indore Police Launches Abhimanyu Campaign To Promote Women's Safety

Indore: Indore Police Launches Abhimanyu Campaign To Promote Women's Safety

Madhya Pradesh: Sex Racket Busted, Six Arrested In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Sex Racket Busted, Six Arrested In Chhatarpur

Bhopal: 7-yr RI To 5 In Police Constable Exam Scam

Bhopal: 7-yr RI To 5 In Police Constable Exam Scam