Madhya Pradesh: Sex Racket Busted, Six Arrested In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police claimed to have arrested four men and two women involved in a sex racket being run from a rented house on the highway, official sources said on Friday.

Besides registering a case against those who were arrested, the police registered a case against a youth who was running the racket and against the house owner.

Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said 200 metres away from the four-lane and near Gathbera road a man named Mukesh Sen was running the sex racket.

On getting information, the civil lines police led by town inspector KamleshSahu raided the residential premises and arrested two women and four men who were in an objectionable position.

According to sources, Sen took the house of Guddu Shukla on rent and was running the sex racket by bringing girls from West Bengal and other places.

The police are inquiring into how the girls from West Bengal came to Chhatarpur and whether they have any connections with Bangladesh.

