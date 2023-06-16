Bhopal: Man Booked For Mailing Divorce Application Forms

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in Gautam Nagar locality of the city sent divorce papers to his wife through Speed Post, the police said on Friday. The police added that a case has been registered against the man for the same, while his family has been absconding.

Gautam Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Zaheer Khan said that the complainant was the wife of the accused identified as Mohammad Farukh. She stated in her complaint to the police that she had been married to Farukh in 2015, and the couple has two children.

Farukh is employed at a private firm in Mumbai. She added that some time after the marriage, Farukh and his kin began torturing her for dowry. She endured the torture for some time, but when it went beyond her endurance, she returned home and began living with her family.

The torture did not stop even then, vexed due to which, the woman filed a police complaint against Farukh in January 2023. Enraged due to the same, Farukh sent her divorce papers on June 12.

The woman then approached Mahila thana and lodged another complaint against Farukh. The police went to Farukh’s house, only to find it locked and the entire family absconding. Probe is on.

