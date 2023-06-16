Bhopal: Autorickshaw Driver Stabs Fellow Near Rani Kamlapati Railway Station

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An auto rickshaw driver was booked for allegedly stabbing his fellow driver over a petty dispute near Rani Kamalapati railway station on Wednesday, the police said.

The police added that the victim has sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted to the AIIMS hospital for treatment.

Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that the man who sustained grievous injuries has been identified as Nadeem Khan (26), who resides in Teela Jamalpura and drives an auto rickshaw for a living. On Wednesday morning, he was ferrying a passenger to Rani Kamalapati railway station. As soon as he reached the Habibganj Naka, another auto driver steered his rickshaw close to him and began arguing with him over crossing him by making a cut. Locals witnessed the verbal spat and pacified the matter.

Khan then reached the station and dropped the passenger. In the meanwhile, the other auto rickshaw driver reached there and stabbed Khan in the chest with a knife. Passers-by rushed Khan to the AIIMS hospital, where his treatment is underway.

The cops were informed, who have lodged a case against the unidentified auto-rickshaw driver and have begun searching for him.