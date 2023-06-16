 MP Urban Body Bypolls: BJP Wins Ward 42 In Chhindwara, Loses Other 6 Wards To Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Urban Body Bypolls: BJP Wins Ward 42 In Chhindwara, Loses Other 6 Wards To Congress

MP Urban Body Bypolls: BJP Wins Ward 42 In Chhindwara, Loses Other 6 Wards To Congress

Notably, all the MLAs in Chhindwara, the assembly constituency of state Congress president Kamal Nath, belong to the Congress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In a setback to Congress, a BJP candidate won urban body bypolls in Chhindwara-- Former CM Kamal Nath's assembly constituency.

Read Also
WATCH: Muslim Youth In MP Converts Religion To Marry Hindu Girl , Says “My Dad Embraced Islam To...
article-image

Congress candidate Rajendra Swami from Ward No. 42 of Chhindwara Municipal Corporation was defeated by BJP's Sandeep Singh Chauhan. Similarly, two BJP candidates have won in Sagar and one each in Morena, Shahdol and Neemuch. The Congress has won in six wards.

As a matter of relief for the grand-old-party, Congress candidate Pooja Markam defeated BJP's Asha Karpe from Ward 6 of Parasia Municipality of the district. 

Read Also
MP: Helpless Father Carries Newborn's Body In Bag After Jabalpur Hospital Denies Him Ambulance
article-image

The counting of votes for the by-elections of urban bodies started from 8 am on Friday.

Notably, all the MLAs in Chhindwara district belong to the Congress. The MP, Mayor and district panchayat president are also from the Congress. Even after this, the party candidate had to face defeat in the municipal by-election.

On the other hand, BJP candidates won the councillor posts in Bilhara and Bandri of Sagar, Morena, Shahdol and Neemuch. Congress candidates have been victorious in Satna, Dhar, Mandsaur, Dewas and Burhanpur.

Read Also
WATCH High-Voltage Drama In MP: Woman Dumps Rs 500 Notes On Road To Lure 'Corrupt' Cops Into Filing...
article-image

'This is the beginning of MP assembly elections', says VD Sharma

Talking about the victory of the BJP candidate for the post of councillor in Chhindwara Municipal Corporation, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said that Chhindwara is the stronghold of the beneficiaries of the poor welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 

“Despite Kamal Nath's appeal and MP Nakul Nath's activism in the by-elections, BJP has created history by getting 62 percent votes in all the booths. This is the beginning of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Union home minister Amit Shah had given the pledge of victory. This has been completed in Chhindwara,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP Urban Body Bypolls: BJP Wins Ward 42 In Chhindwara, Loses Other 6 Wards To Congress

MP Urban Body Bypolls: BJP Wins Ward 42 In Chhindwara, Loses Other 6 Wards To Congress

On Cam: Narottam Mishra Orders ADG Probe After Indore Police Lathi-Charge At Protesting Bajrang Dal...

On Cam: Narottam Mishra Orders ADG Probe After Indore Police Lathi-Charge At Protesting Bajrang Dal...

Adipurush Special: Sindhu Sena Reaches Theater Dressed as Lord Rama, Sita & Hanuman In Bhopal

Adipurush Special: Sindhu Sena Reaches Theater Dressed as Lord Rama, Sita & Hanuman In Bhopal

Gwalior Woman Assaults Husband with Boiling Oil On Genitals for Questioning Her Loyalty

Gwalior Woman Assaults Husband with Boiling Oil On Genitals for Questioning Her Loyalty

Women Should Learn Martial Art For Self-Defence: SP

Women Should Learn Martial Art For Self-Defence: SP