MP Urban Body Bypolls: BJP Wins Ward 42 In Chhindwara, Loses Other 6 Wards To Congress

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In a setback to Congress, a BJP candidate won urban body bypolls in Chhindwara-- Former CM Kamal Nath's assembly constituency.

Congress candidate Rajendra Swami from Ward No. 42 of Chhindwara Municipal Corporation was defeated by BJP's Sandeep Singh Chauhan. Similarly, two BJP candidates have won in Sagar and one each in Morena, Shahdol and Neemuch. The Congress has won in six wards.

As a matter of relief for the grand-old-party, Congress candidate Pooja Markam defeated BJP's Asha Karpe from Ward 6 of Parasia Municipality of the district.

The counting of votes for the by-elections of urban bodies started from 8 am on Friday.

Notably, all the MLAs in Chhindwara district belong to the Congress. The MP, Mayor and district panchayat president are also from the Congress. Even after this, the party candidate had to face defeat in the municipal by-election.

On the other hand, BJP candidates won the councillor posts in Bilhara and Bandri of Sagar, Morena, Shahdol and Neemuch. Congress candidates have been victorious in Satna, Dhar, Mandsaur, Dewas and Burhanpur.

'This is the beginning of MP assembly elections', says VD Sharma

Talking about the victory of the BJP candidate for the post of councillor in Chhindwara Municipal Corporation, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said that Chhindwara is the stronghold of the beneficiaries of the poor welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Despite Kamal Nath's appeal and MP Nakul Nath's activism in the by-elections, BJP has created history by getting 62 percent votes in all the booths. This is the beginning of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Union home minister Amit Shah had given the pledge of victory. This has been completed in Chhindwara,” he added.