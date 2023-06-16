MP: Helpless Father Carries Newborn's Body In Bag After Jabalpur Hospital Denies Him Ambulance

MP: Relatives Travel 150 Km Carrying Newborn's Body In A Cloth Bag After Jabalpur Hospital Admin Refuses To Provide Ambulance | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, family members had to carry the dead body of a newborn in a cloth bag after the hospital administration allegedly refused to provide them an ambulance in Jabalpur on Thursday. The family members did not have enough money to hire a private taxi, instead they travelled approximately 150 kms, from Jabalpur to their hometown Dindori, in a bus.

A woman named Jamani Bai, a resident of Sahajpuri village in Dindori district, was admitted to the Dindori District Hospital due to labour pain on June 13.

After delivery, the condition of the newborn deteriorated. The newborn was referred to the Jabalpur Medical College for treatment where the infant died on Thursday.. The relatives requested the medical college management to arrange for a hearse to come back to Dindori. However, the hospital management denied their request.

Keeping the dead body of the newborn in an auto from the medical college, the relatives somehow reached Jabalpur bus stand and after covering the dead body in a cloth bag, they travelled 150 kilometres in a bus and reached Dindori late at night.

'We don't have money to hire private taxi'

When media persons asked the family members the reason for keeping the dead body in the bag, the bus operators were hesitating to let them sit in the bus after seeing the dead body. “We did not have enough money to hire a private taxi, so we kept the dead body in the bag,” they said.

Surtiya Bai, a relative of the newborn said, “Nobody came forward to help us even in Dindori. We are wage labourers and work very hard to earn our living. In such a condition, how could we provide rent for a private taxi?”