 Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, 8 Injured As Two Cars Collide In Ujjain
Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, 8 Injured As Two Cars Collide In Ujjain

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 07:45 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and eight others were injured in collision of two cars Chakravada Fanta culvert on Unhel Road on Wednesday evening.

On being informed, Bhairavgarh police reached the spot and pulled out the injured from car and rushed them to District Hospital for treatment.

Police said that Lalchand Rathore (60), of Alkapuri in Ratlam, had come to Ujjain with his family to visit Baba Mahakal in car (MP 43 C 9906). The family was returning to Ratlam when their vehicle collided with a speeding car (MP 13 CD 5433) coming from Nagda near Chakravada Fanta culvert. After the clash, the passers-by and residents tried to rescue the injured from the car.

Police said that immediately after the incident everyone was sent to the hospital with the help of an ambulance. Dr Tina Rathore of the District Hospital said that Lalchand Rathore died in the accident, while his son Kundan Rathore, daughter-in-law Neelima, daughter Nikita and granddaughter Arya were seriously injured. His wife also suffered minor injuries.

The second car belonged to Sharda, wife of Munnalal and a resident of Nagda. Along with Sharda, her son Suraj and daughter-in-law Deepika were also injured in the accident.

article-image

