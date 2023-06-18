Indore: Ban ‘Adipurush’ For Hurting Sentiments, Demands Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla

A still from Adipurush | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla has demanded an immediate ban on the recently released Bollywood flick Adipurush as it hurts the sentiments of the people.

Shukla said that the movie hurts the sentiments of people by portraying the characters of Ramayana in a bad way. “It is surprising that the film-makers have given credit to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Narottam Mishra, and to the chief ministers of other states ruled by BJP which makes it clear that BJP is also responsible for hurting the sentiments of Hindu community,” Shukla stated, in a press release. He demanded that the government should ban the film with immediate effect.

Pandey, Choudhary appointed secretary

In view of the Assembly elections in the state, Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress has expanded the executive committee and appointed Abhijeet Pandey and ArpitChoudhary as the state secretary.

