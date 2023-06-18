Indore Police Organises Drug-free Fortnight Programmes

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to create a drug-free society, the Indore Police is conducting various awareness programmes as part of the drug-free India campaign. Following the instructions from the police headquarters, a de-addiction fortnight is being celebrated to educate citizens about the harmful effects of drugs. The police are actively organising programmes and workshops during this period to raise awareness and promote a drug-free lifestyle.

As part of these initiatives, the Training and Awareness Cell of the Indore Police recently visited industrial units, including Jepika Paint Pvt Ltd and SrinathMultitrade Pvt Ltd, situated in Udhyog Nagar Palda. They also reached out to Anganwadi centres located near Cloth Market Hospital and in the Indra Nagar area of the city.

During its visits, the police team informed both male and female workers, as well as Anganwadi staff, about the detrimental effects of drug abuse. They emphasised the importance of staying away from drugs and shared various helpline numbers, including the Narco Helpline, for assistance. Furthermore, everyone present took an oath to contribute to making India a drug-free nation.

Additionally, the police established a cyber school to educate individuals about present-day cybercrimes, online fraud, and the responsible use of social media. Attendees were advised on how to safeguard their personal information and warned against sharing it with unknown individuals.