Indore: Farmer Found Murdered In A Field In Depalpur | representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer was found murdered in a field in the Depalpur area, police said on Saturday. He was attacked with a stone which was recovered from the spot. The police have registered a case under section 302 of the IPC but the accused could not be identified till the filing of the report.

According to SDOP (Depalpur) NeelamKanouj, the body was recovered from a field near the Pemalpur area on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Babu Chowdhary, 50 years, a resident of ChhotiKalmer village. A deep injury mark was found on his head and a stone with blood stains was found on the spot so the police believed that unidentified person/persons had attacked him with the stone following an argument.

Babu was a farmer and it is believed that he was killed over an old rivalry. His body was found in the field of another person. The police are investigating the case keeping in mind all aspects including old rivalry. The statements of his family members are also being recorded by the police and the autopsy report is awaited.

Read Also Indore: Meiteis Demand NRC In Manipur