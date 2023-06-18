Indore: Meiteis Demand NRC In Manipur

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People of the Meitei tribe in Manipur took out a rally in the city on Saturday against the ongoing violence in their state and demanded that National Register of Citizens be started in the state.

Waving the national flag and waving posters and banners saying, ‘We are the owner of our land, and we don’t hate any community’, they took out the rally from Madhumilan Square to Regal Square.

A representative of the protestors who did not want to be identified said they were appalled by the indifference of the government towards the environmental destruction in their state.

One of the protestors said, “The various communities already settled there have love and respect for each other. But some outsiders have entered our state to invade and occupy our space. They have been living illegally, and now they are demanding our land.”

Another protestor Aruna said, “It is high time that NRC is introduced in the state. The main problem is that those who live in the valley (Meiteis) cannot buy land in the hills, while those who live in the hills can buy our land. This creates tension and we are insecure in our land.”

She added, “It is unacceptable that our Prime Minister is flying to America to attend a global conference focused on environmental protection while a state in the nation is in crisis because of the same.”

Read Also Indore: Officials Act Against Beggars After Free Press Expose