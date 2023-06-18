Indore: Officials Act Against Beggars After Free Press Expose |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of Free Press expose about how child beggars have turned ‘aggressive’ and are ‘extorting’ money from commuters at traffic signals, a joint team of Childline and IMC went to Khajrana Square to get hold of the child beggars and counsel them. However, the results were mixed.

“We saw some child beggars at Khajrana Square and approached to counsel them. However, after answering a few questions, the child beggars realised we were from Childline and ran away. We went there for the next two days, but they were nowhere to be found. It appears they have shifted base,” said Rahul Gothane, Childline coordinator.

Indore Municipal Corporation officials informed Free Press that rescuing beggars had become a strenuous task for the team. “The last time we rescued child beggars in the city was during PBD, but each time we found them very aggressive. They verbally abused the team, and sometimes they even became physical. They clearly said they did not want to be ‘rescued’ and rehabilitated but wanted to be left alone,” said Abhay Rajangaonkar, additional commissioner, IMC.

Following this unsavoury experience, the officials have changed tack; instead of rescuing child beggars, they are now counselling them to stop begging and take up something else. However, they have not met with much success.

“We have to be cool while counselling beggars or things turn counter-productive,” said Rajangaonkar.

Beggar-free city dream remains elusive

The Child Welfare Committee, women and child development department, Aas organisation, Kailash Satyarthi Foundation, Lok Biradari Trust and Indore Municipal Corporation are working for the welfare of child beggars, but the dream of making Indore a beggar-free city remains elusive.