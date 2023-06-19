 Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir's Effigies Hanged By Youth Congress Members In Raipur Amid Adipurush Controversy
The film has led to a massive uproar in the country, with political leaders and Hindu organisations accusing the makers of insulting the Ramayana.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush', which released in cinemas on June 16, has landed itself in a bunch of controversies, owing to its visuals, dialogues and alleged disruption of facts. The film is the retelling of the Indian epic, Ramayana, and it is being slammed for its street-style dialogues given to the character of Lord Hanuman, and people in several parts of the country have called for a ban on the film.

'Adipurush' stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as the mighty demon king Ravan, aka Lankesh.

Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir's effigies hanged

The ones who are facing the maximum heat from the public are director Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir, who penned the dialogues for 'Adipurush'.

In a show of dissent and protest, members of the Chhattisgarh Youth Congress were seen hanging effigies of Raut and Muntashir to a tree in Raipur, and seeking ban on the film.

They also raised slogans of "Jai Shri Ram", and threatened the makers, accusing them of insulting the Hindu Gods.

'Will ban Adipurush if people want it': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Amid the raging controversy and debate, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has assured that the government will consider banning the film in the state if that is what the majority wants.

Baghel took a jibe at Bajrang Dal and stated that Lord Hanuman is made to say such dialogues in the film as the Bajrang Dal too uses similar kind of language. "This is highly objectionable and I condemn this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muntashir clarified that the dialogues in 'Adipurush' had gone through a "meticulous process" and that they have been written in a way that the current generation could connect with them.

However, he later said that the dialogues which are being questioned will be amended in the film within this week itself to respect the feedback of the audience.

