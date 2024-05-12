Kalvan OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from Kalvan trailer

Kalvan, a unique thriller drama, features GV Prakash Kumar, Bharathiraja, and Ivana in the leading roles. The film, which premiered on April 4, 2024, in its original Tamil language, is set to stream on digital platform in May, 2024, offering a thrilling cinematic experience to its viewers.

Release date and platform of Kalvan

Kalvan will drop online on April 4, 2024. If you have missed watching the film in theatres then worry not, you can still watch the movie from the comfort of your home on Disney+ Hotstar.

After the theatrical run, the movie received mixed response from critics and audience. Disney+ Hotstar took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film and quoted, "#Kalvan - Santhikka thayaar aagunga! Kalvan streaming From May 14th On Disney Plus Hotstar @gvprakas @dir_bharathiraja @p.v.shankar @i__ivana_ @dheena_offl @axess_filmfactory."

According to the makers of the film, it will stream in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada with English subtitles.

Plot

The film centres around four friends who decide to capture an elephant in order to get money. The trailer shows that due to the seasonal change in weather from the Karnataka forests, a huge herd of elephants enters the small village forest through the Kadamur forest. After getting the information, the forest department announces to the villagers that they should avoid the forest area and not enter it for any reason. However, the four friends decide to capture the elephant. Will they be able to succeed in their mission or get in any trouble?

Cast and production

The cast of Kalvan features Bharathiraja, Ivana as Balamani, Vinodh Munna, G Gnanasambandam plays the role of Balamani's father, Dheena as Soori, Maruthupandi and Vinodh Munna. It is produced by G Dilli Babu and PV Shankar has done the cinematography.