 Arun Govil Calls Adipurush 'Hollywood Ki Cartoon Film', Says 'Team Doesn't Have Faith In Lord Rama & Sita'
Govil highlighted the importance of presenting the characters accurately and said, "The audience has given its verdict"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has called Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush 'Hollywood Ki Cartoon'. Govil revealed he has not watched the film yet but he was troubled by the viral dialogues and clips of Adipurush he saw on social media platforms.

In one of his recent interviews, Govil said that making a "Hollywood ki cartoon film" out of the Ramayan is "not done" as he highlighted the importance of presenting the characters accurately. "The audience has given its verdict," he said as he reacted to the criticism and trolling of Adipursh.

Without divulging any details, the actor revealed that he had a discussion with the makers of Adipurush following the release of the film's first teaser, during which he shared his opinions and inputs. In an interview with ABP, he also mentioned that he dislikes the language used in the film as it does not support colloquialisms being used in the context of Ramayana.

Reacting to the changes made by the makers in Adipurush, he reportedly said, "What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes."

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, opened with a bang at the box office and within two days, the film has entered the Rs 200 crore club worldwide.

The film's release was celebrated with great pomp and show in several parts of the country, and the excitement sure does reflect in the box office collection. However, Adipurush also faced criticism and trolling for its 'cringeworthy' dialogues and 'poor VFX'.

Adipurush controversy

Adipurush has also been mired in controversies as several political leaders and Hindu organisations have slammed the makers, accusing them of misrepresentation of the Ramayana, and for performing poorly on the visual effects and dialogues front.

A PIL has also been filed in the Delhi High Court for portraying Ravan and Hanuman in an inappropriate manner.

Not just that, but makers have also been accused of offering money to netizens in exchange for taking down their negative reviews and sharing positive feedback about the film.

