Adipurush: Kathmandu Officially Bans The Release of Indian Films Over Sita's Birthplace Row

It's been a tumultous weekend for Team Adipurush. Days after the Kathmandu mayor threatened to stall the release of Indian films in the capital city of Nepal owing to the incorrect reference of Sita's birthplace in the Om Raut-directorial, an official ban has been brought in place with immediate effect that disallows the release of Indian films in Kathmandu, going forward.

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah made the announcement of the same through his social media portals. Below is the link to his tweet, where he wrote in Nepali, which translates to, "Indian film 'Adipurush' has dialogue claiming Janaki was India's daughter. This is objectionable and we had given a three-day ultimatum (to the makers) to correct it. There is no doubt that it is the first duty of every government, government agency, and non-governmental sector and Nepali citizens to protect the national interest by keeping Nepal and its freedom, independence and self-respect intact. If the film is shown as it is, it seems that Nepal's nationality, cultural unity and national identity will be severely damaged and irreparable damage will be done. Due to cultural encroachment on Nepal from that movie, this metropolitan city has attracted serious attention. If the film is allowed to be shown in other areas within the country and abroad, it will establish a misleading fact, so it is prohibited to show any Indian film in the Kathmandu metropolitan city until the objectionable parts are removed from the said film."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, an ultimatum was given by Shah, demanding the reference that 'Sita's birthplace is in India' be rectified, given his post on June 15.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The makers failed to address the said concern resulting in an indefinite ban on the film's release by our neighbours.

Adipurush is yet to witness release in Kathmandu. While reports suggest that the makers are willing to make the change, the Nepal government has demanded that the said change should be applicable for the versions being released in both countries.

CRITICISM OVER ADIPURUSH

Fans and critics have severely criticised the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer for it's shoddy treatment of a text as pious as the Ramayana. From it's indecent dialogues, to its poor VFX, to its insincere direction, the movie, which released in cinemas, continues to draw flak. Surprisingly, owing to decent advance bookings, the film has been able to garner a decent opening weekend with ₹200 crores collected, so far.

But, troubles for the Adipurush team are far from over.