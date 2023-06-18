Hanuman's 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki' Dialogue in Adipurush Copied From Religious Leader? Watch Video

The backlash surrounding Adipurush, especially for its dialogues, is on a rise. The film, which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner of the audience ever since it hit the big screens on June 16 amid much fanfare.

From film critics to fans, several people have expressed disappointment over the Adipurush's dialogues like, 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'.

Netizens accuse Manoj Muntashir of copying Adipurush dialogue

As the makers of Adipurush have decided to make changes to the dialogues after facing flak, netizens have accused writer Manoj Muntashir of 'copying' one of the dialogues of the film.

An old video of religious leader HG Hayagriva Prabhu has gone viral in which he is heard saying the same dialogue. "Jee kiska? Ravan ka. Kapda kiska? Ravan ka. Aag kiski? Ravan ki. Jali kiski? Ravan ki," he says in the now-viral video.

Soon after the clip went viral, netizens slammed the writer for copying the dialogue and using it in the film.

A user wrote, "Adipurush: Sabka copy kar kar ke bana hua assignment."

Another comment under a viral post read, "Yeh inn guru ji ke samjhane ka tarika hai... Yeh cheez Hanuman ji ne nahi boli.... Lekin uss ghatiya writer ne hanuman ji ke muh se nikalwa diya."

"This was not accepted from Manoj muntashir , horrible dialogues he has written," read another comment.

Another user commented, "Manoj muntasir ho...or copy na ho....aisa ho sakta hai kya/"

Helmed by Om Raut, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The role of Hanuman is played by Devdatta Nage.

Meanwhile, several political leaders and Hindu organisations have slammed the makers, accusing them of misrepresentation of the Ramayana, and for performing poorly on the visual effects and dialogues front.

A PIL has also been filed in the Delhi High Court for portraying Ravan and Hanuman in an inappropriate manner.

Not just that, but makers have also been accused of offering money to netizens in exchange for taking down their negative reviews and sharing positive feedback about the film.