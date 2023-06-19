'Posh Girl From Mithibai College': Netizens Bash Kriti Sanon's Sita For Speaking To Lankesh With 'Attitude' in Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited film, Adipurush, which is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana, finally released in theatres on June 16, Friday, but instead of being lauded, it has been facing criticism from every corner of the country. The makers have been accused of distorting history and hurting religious sentiments with the film.

Several scenes from the film have gone viral on the internet, highlighting the poor visual effects, incorrect portrayal of characters, and substandard dialogues given to Lord Hanuman and others.

And now, the latest scene to become the talk of the town is that of Kriti Sanon aka Sita's confrontation with Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh.

Netizens call Kriti's Sita 'posh girl from Mithibai'

In the scene, Kriti, who plays the character of Goddess Sita in Adipurush, can be seen giving a befitting reply to Lankesh after being held captive in his kingdom Lanka.

However, netizens pointed out that as per the original version of Ramayana, Sita never looked Ravan in the eye as she held the potential to burn someone to ashes if they crossed the line with her. She instead always focused on a blade of grass while conversing with the demon king.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Another user called out Sita's expressions while speaking to Lankesh and said that she looked like a "posh girl from Mithibai college".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Adipurush makers receive death threats

Director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir have been receiving death threats from several Hindu fringe groups due to the controversies surrounding Adipurush.

Not just that, but many political leaders and organisations have called for a total ban on the film, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has even assured that the film will be banned in his state if the people demand so.

A screening of Adipurush was halted inside a theatre in Mumbai on Sunday night by activists of a fringe group.