Indore: Congress Burns Effigy Of 'Adipurush' Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir, Demands Ban On Movie

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress Committee burnt the effigy of dialouge writer of Adipurush Manoj Muntashir, on Monday. They warned that the film must be banned within three days or the opposition party will launch a fierce agitation.

City Congress Spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal, Chairman of Scheduled Caste Department Ramesh Ghate, Chairman of Right to Information Cell Girish Joshi, said that in the recently released film Adipurush, the image of Lord Shri Ram, Lord Hanuman, Lord Laxman, Mother Sita has been tarnished.

The absurd dialogues have been written, a well-planned conspiracy has been made to change the entire Ramayana. It will have a very bad impact on today's generation, they added.

They further said that, BJP government, Censor Board, self-styled Hindu organisations are all sleeping with their eyes closed, it is clear from this that Lord Ram is only a medium to get votes for BJP.

Congress raised slogans like "Hinduo ke samman mein Congress Maidan Mai" "Aadi Purush film nahi chalegi", “Jai Jai Siya Ram”.

Kavita Kushwaha, Sunil Sharma, Manoj Rathore, Sunil Chauhan, Naman Kushwaha, Radhey Sharma, Akash Rathore, including many Congress members were present.

Along with this, the Veer Balaji Sangh also protested at the Tori Corner to ban the film.

