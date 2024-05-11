MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tribal-Dominated Ratlam Gears Up For Tough Battle Between Congress Leader Kantilal Bhuria & BJP's Anita Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The battle for the Ratlam Lok Sabha seat between Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria and Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan's wife Anita Chauhan is not just about politics, but also about their families' influence in the tribal-dominated region.

Both families are putting in a lot of effort to win the election. Bhuria's son Vikrant resigned from his position as Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress chief to focus on supporting his father's campaign in Ratlam.

Meanwhile, Nagar Singh Chauhan is personally overseeing his wife's campaign activities.

Bhuria, a former minister, has won from Ratlam five times before but faced defeat in 2014 and 2019. He criticised the BJP, alleging neglect of Ratlam's development under their rule.

Anita Chauhan, on the other hand, believes she can address the region's challenges by creating new job opportunities after the elections.

The campaign has intensified, with both families exchanging verbal attacks. Vikrant Bhuria accused the BJP of promoting dynastic politics, while Nagar Singh Chauhan defended his wife's candidacy, citing her long-time involvement in party work.

The Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency, with around 20.94 lakh eligible voters, will go to polls on May 13. The Bhil and Bhilala tribals hold significant sway in deciding the election outcome.

The constituency includes eight assembly seats across Ratlam, Jhabua, and Alirajpur districts, with a significant tribal population facing issues like lack of basic amenities and employment opportunities.