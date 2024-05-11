Indore: Police Ordered To Arrest Akshay Bam, His Father And Present Them In Court

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sessions court on Friday issued an arrest warrant in a 17-year-old case against Akshay Kanti Bam, who withdrew nomination as Congress candidate in Lok Sabha polls and joined BJP, and his father Kantilal Bam.

The court has asked the police to arrest the father-son duo and present them in the courtroom by July 8. Both Akshay and Kantilal Bam were to appear before the court on May 10 in a land dispute and attempt to murder case, but both did not turn up.

Akshay applied for exemption from attendance saying that he was out of the city due to a family event whereas his father Kantilal informed the court that he was ill and the doctor had asked him to take rest. The court rejected the applications and issued arrest warrants for both of them.

Public prosecutor Abhijitsingh Rathore informed the court that Akshay claimed that he is out of the city for a family event, but he is seen with the politicians in the election campaign in the city. His father Kantilal is also healthy. Therefore, the attendance waiver applications should be cancelled. Accepting the argument, the court issued arrest warrants for both of them, he said.

What is the case?

According to Mukesh Deval, counsel of complainant Yunus Patel, the matter pertains to land in the Kanadiya area. The land belonged to the complainant Yunus Patel. Akshay Bam, Kantilal Bam and other members of their family had entered into a contract in the year 2007, for purchasing the land for Rs 50 lakh. Later, the accused got the land registered by giving a cheque, but the cheque bounced. The accused also got the land transferred without informing the complainant. On October 4, 2007, the complainant was at his farm when accused Kantilal Bam, Akshay Bam, along with seven-eight other people arrived. He also had a gun in his hand. A man of Bam fired at him at his behest. A bullet passed near the complainant ia ear.