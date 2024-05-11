Indore: Traffic Diversion Planned For Monday, Tuesday Due To Elections

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police have chalked out traffic diversion for the convenience of public in view of parliamentary election on Monday. Owing to arrival and leaving of polling parties, roads near Nehru Stadium are likely to be choked. Hence, movement of normal traffic near Nehru stadium would be restricted or diverted on Sunday till departure of polling parties.

Restricted route

* Medical Hostel Square to Gymkhana and Residency

* Medical Hostel Square to Old Collector Bungalow Tri-section.

* SBI Tri-section to Residency

* District Jail Tri-section to PSC Office

* Tri-section to PSC Office

* Daly College Tri-section to PSC Office

* Azad Nagar Square to Traffic Park Water tank

* Traffic water tank to Residency

Gate Exit for Pole Parties:

* Nehru Stadium Gate No. 7: Employees and parties engaged in assembly constituency Indore 1, 2 3 and 4 will exit for Bungalow No. 4.

* Nehru Stadium Gate No. 6: Employees and parties deployed in assembly constituency Mhow, Sanwer and Depalpur would exit for Gymkhana.

* Nehru Stadium Gate No. 3: Employees and parties heading for assembly constituency Indore 5 and Rau will exit for Bungalow No. 57.

Return Route for Poll parties on Election Day:

* Buses from assembly constituency Mhow and Rau would pass through Indira Pratima, GPO Square, White Church Square, Medical T and Gymkhana Ground.

* Buses from assembly constituency Sanwer, Depalpur, Indore 1,2,3,4 and 5 will pass through White Church, Medical T and Gymkhana Ground.

Parking:

* Four Wheelers – Medical Hostel Ground, Chhota Kushti (wrestling) Ground and SBI Bank premises

* Two wheelers – Residency Kothi, Gymkhana Parking

The traffic police have made arrangements to prevent inconvenience to public.

The officials have advised commuters to avoid these routes and use alternative routes and cooperate in transportation arrangements.