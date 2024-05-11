Indore's Runaway Engineer Arrested In Uttar Pradesh After Hundred Crore Scam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The runaway executive engineer from Indore, Abhay Rathore, who was involved in a scam of over a hundred crores of rupees, was apprehended by the police in Etah, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Rathore had been hiding from the police ever since they found out about his role in the scam, which involved more than a hundred crore rupees. His capture in Etah marked the end of his evasion.

The police, who had been on the lookout for Rathore, managed to track him down with the help of a special team. His arrest was considered a significant achievement for the police, who had offered a reward of 25,000 rupees for his capture.

Rathore is believed to be the mastermind behind the scam, which defrauded the city of a substantial amount of money.

Similarly in Bhopal, on May 9, the city police conducted a late-night raid in Ashoka Garden, where they discovered a staggering amount of Rs 32 lakh in cash. The money, consisting of hundreds of bundles of Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes, was found at a residence reportedly belonging to Kailash Khatri, a resident of Pant Nagar Colony.

This operation occurred just three days before the final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, slated for May 13 in the Indore-Malwa region.