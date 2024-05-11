Indore: 5 Children, Youth Receive Burns As Gas Cylinder Catches Fire

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five children and a 24-year-old guest received burns after a cylinder caught fire due to gas leakage in a house in the Azad Nagar area on Friday night. The incident occurred when a girl was making tea for the guest. All of them are undergoing treatment in the burn unit of MY Hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place at the house of Jagdish Devda in Shiv Nagar in Musakhedi area around 8 pm. His 16-year-old daughter Manisha was preparing tea as her 24-year-old brother-in-law Deepak Chouhan had come home when the LPG cylinder’s pipe caught fire due to gas leakage. Manisha, her brother Arun (10 years), Makhan ( 15 years) and two other children Ritik (9), Ayush (11) who are their neighbour’s children and Deepak received burns due to the resultant fire. The neighbour’s children were playing inside the house when the incident happened.

Manisha and Makhan received critical burns in the incident. Manisha’s mother, father and brother Rahul were sitting outside the house at the time of the incident. They, with the help of local residents, immediately took the children to the hospital. Jagdish said Deepak had changed the LPG cylinder as the previous one had become empty. It is believed that the regulator was not properly put in place resulting in gas leakage. However, the police are taking the statements of the children and their parents and the investigation is on to know the exact reason behind the incident.