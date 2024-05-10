Bhopal: Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Shops In MP Nagar; 2nd Fire In 3 Days

Representative pic | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire engulfed seven scrap shops located in Zone-2 of MP Nagar on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, at around 1 a.m., the police said. Goods worth Rs 4 lakh were gutted in the fire, and it took around 2 hours to douse off the flames completely, the police added. Notably, this is the fifth major fire incident reported from the city in the past four days.

According to MP Nagar police, a short-circuit ensued in one of the scrap shops located behind a petrol pump in MP Nagar, which triggered a fire. Goods made of plastic and nylon, as well as blank papers, were kept inside the shop in large quantities, which aggravated the fire. The fire soon spread to six adjacent scrap shops.

When the people residing in the area saw smoke billowing out of the shops, they informed the police as well as the fire station immediately. Seven fire tenders from Fatehgarh, Govindpura, Pul Bogda, and Mata Mandir fire stations rushed to the scene and began dousing off the flames. The firefighters present on the scene told Free Press that the fire was massive, and it took two hours to douse off the flames completely.

After the fire was extinguished, it was learned that goods worth Rs 4 lakh had been gutted in the incident. No casualties were reported, however.

It is noteworthy that four major blaze incidents were reported in the city in the past four days. On May 7, fire broke out at two places in Ayodhya Nagar and TT Nagar. On Wednesday, four shops in the Gautam Nagar area were engulfed by flames, and on the intervening night of Wednesday–Thursday, a blaze broke out at the office of the cooperative department, in which furniture and many other valuables were gutted.