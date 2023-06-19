Bhopal: Congress MLA PC Sharma Lodges FIR Against 'Adipurush' For Hurting Hindus' Sentiments

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA PC Sharma, aloth with other party workers, reached TT Nagar police station to lodge an FIR against controversial Bollywood film Adipurush, on Monday.

Sharma, along with his colleagues, cited that the way 'Adipurush' has depicted Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman is an "insult to the Hindus".

Notably, since the release, 'Adipurush' has drew falk from the politician in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, Minister Govind Singh Rajput's son Akash Rajput also demanded a ban on movie, calling it "vulagr".