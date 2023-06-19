 Bhopal: Congress MLA PC Sharma Lodges FIR Against 'Adipurush' For Hurting Hindus' Sentiments
Bhopal: Congress MLA PC Sharma Lodges FIR Against 'Adipurush' For Hurting Hindus' Sentiments

'Adipurush is an insult to Hindus,' cites PC Sharma

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA PC Sharma, aloth with other party workers, reached TT Nagar police station to lodge an FIR against controversial Bollywood film Adipurush, on Monday.

article-image

Sharma, along with his colleagues, cited that the way 'Adipurush' has depicted Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman is an "insult to the Hindus".

article-image

Notably, since the release, 'Adipurush' has drew falk from the politician in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, Minister Govind Singh Rajput's son Akash Rajput also demanded a ban on movie, calling it "vulagr".

