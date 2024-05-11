Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Falls Into Hunters’ Trap, Dies In Satna Forest | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard fell into the trap of hungers and lost its life in Singhpur forest circle in Satna, official sources said on Saturday. The leopard was badly injured and died in a few minutes. A team of the forest department rushed to the spot and began to probe the case. According to reports, the injured leopard was found lying near a stream in Dighriarea in Singhpur forest circle.

Its condition was so bad the big cat was limping. Because it was alive and growling, there was panic among the villagers who informed the forest officials about it. A team rushed to the spot and planned to rescue the leopard, but before they could carry out their plan, the big cat had died. Forest officials said that the animal sustained injuries in the waist, as it may have been caught in a trap.

This was the reason why it was not able to walk, the officials said, adding that hunters knew the leopard would come to the river to drink water and fall into their trap. But the real reason for its death can be ascertained only after the postmortem. Sub-divisional officer of forest Lal Sudhakar Singh and his team began to probe the incident. They are questioning the villagers who live in nearby areas of Dighri where the leopard was found.

Madhya Pradesh" Encroachments Removed From Road To School In Anuppur

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A team consisting of the officials of the district administration led by chief municipal officer and Tehsildar removed encroachments from the premises of the Krishi Upaj Mandi in the district headquarterson Saturday. The civic body took action after receiving instructions from the collector at time limit meeting. Vegetable vendors cooperated with the administration.

A road which passes through the Krishi Upaj Mandi and vegetable leads to the Government Model Higher Secondary School. The students had to face a lot of problems at the time going to the school because of the encroachments on both sides of the road.

A volley of complaints was made to the district administration. When the collector came to know about it, he directed the officials to remove the encroachments from the road. The administration acted the encroachers following the collector’s encroachments.