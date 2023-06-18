Bhopal Honour Killing: Father Kills Daughter, Lover; Throws Bodies In River

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of honour killing has come to light in Ambhah in Morena district wherein a father killed his daughter and her lover and threw their bodies in Chambal river that has crocodiles, police said on Sunday.

Police have deployed a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and divers to search for the bodies in the river after disclosure of this crime.

The SDOP Parmal Singh Mehra told Free Press that the incident took place in Ratan-Basai village. It has been reported that Shivani Tomar, 18 from this village, was into a relationship with Radheshyam Tomar, 21, resident of the neighbouring village, Balupura.

However, due to their families' objections stemming from caste same issues, their love affair was met with strong disapproval.

On June 3, both the boy and the girl had been missing, Radheshyam Tomar's family accuse the girl's family of murdering them.

Police picked up individuals associated with the girl's family and subjected them to intensive questioning.

During the interrogation, the girl's father revealed that Radheshyam and Shivani were murdered on June 3 before their bodies were discarded into the river. As the SDRF team and divers continue their search operation in the Chambal River, the authorities remain unable to conclusively confirm the murder until the bodies are recovered.

Police say they cannot fully establish the murder unless bodies are found. It is also being alleged that they were shot dead and bodies being thrown into Chambal.

Earlier the police discarded the boy’s family claim that ‘the missing is a conspiracy’, both are adult and they had eloped somewhere.

But the boy’s family keep on pleading the police to questioned the father of the girl to know the fact. And finally when the police questioned the father, he revealed that he had killed them 15 days back and had dumped the bodies in the river Chambal.